Appeal for information after theft and arson of car in Invercargill

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 14:35

Invercargill Police are appealing for information after a car was set alight in the carpark at the end of Christie’s Road, Sandypoint.

The Blue Toyota Altezza was set on fire at approximately 3.30am on Monday 16 January 2017.

The arson caused a large fire in the surrounding bush, requiring multiple fire appliances, a helicopter and fire staff working over 12 hours to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The vehicle was stolen from the Rosedale/Hargest area between the hours of 9:30pm on Sunday 15 January 2017 and 3.30am Monday 16 January 2017.

Police are appealing for any sightings of this vehicle and its occupants around Invercargill.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Dix of the Invercargill Police on 021 191 5171.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you may provide information through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the Police file number 170116/2436.