Work starts on QEII Recreation and Sport Centre

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 14:49

It’s all go at QEII Park, with Mayor Lianne Dalziel and Councillor David East celebrating the start of work on the new QEII Recreation and Sport Centre this morning (Tuesday 17 January).

The new centre will include leisure and training pools, as well as a hydroslide, water adventure playground, steamroom and sauna, fitness centre and a café.

Mayor Dalziel and Cr East led a sod-turning ceremony that included the handing over of a sapling in conjunction with Te NgÄi TÅ«Ähuriri. The ceremony set the stage for Apollo Projects to begin work on the site in earnest.

"The new QEII Recreation and Sport Centre will be an outstanding asset which will see the return of swimming and fitness amenities to QEII Park," Mayor Dalziel says.

"Today's ground-breaking ceremony for the centre marks a new beginning for the east and will become the heart of this community," she says.

The eagerly-awaited 4573 square metre facility replaces the previous incarnation of QEII, which was badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes and demolished in 2012.

Cr East says the new QEII will in some respects be picking up where the previous facility left off.

"The old QEII pool underwent a pretty major revamp in the early 2000s, and the vision at that time was for a legacy for future generations - a jewel in the crown," Cr East says. "The 2011 earthquakes unfortunately put an end to that particular phase in the life of QEII, but a new chapter is about to begin, and that same vision lives on."

The new facility is scheduled to open in mid-2018, and will be joined by the relocated Avonside Girls’ and Shirley Boys’ High Schools, which are scheduled to open in 2019.

The project will cost $37.7 million and includes a generous contribution from the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust, who donated $7.47 million for water attractions.