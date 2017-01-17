Westfield rail station in Otahuhu closing in March.

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 15:35

Auckland Transport says the station is one of the quietest on the Auckland rail network, in November last year it had less than 330 passengers getting on and off services each day.

Chief AT Metro Officer Mark Lambert says the station will close on 12 March. "The numbers using the station are low and it would require significant investment to bring it up to the standard of other stations."

Mr Lambert says forecasts of future patronage indicate that demand is likely to remain low given the location in a light industrial area and new public transport options created in the past few months.

Auckland Transport consulted with the public on the closure in 2013. "In the past few years, Auckland Transport has invested heavily in public transport infrastructure in south Auckland, we rolled out the New Network for bus services last October and also opened the new bus/train station at Otahuhu."

Other planned improvements in the south include the construction of a new bus station in Mangere Town Centre, the creation of a new of a new transport hub in Manukau and upgrades of Pukekohe, Manurewa and Papakura stations.

Mr Lambert says there are bus stops nearby on Great South Road which provide links to a number of places including Otahuhu, Onehunga, Avondale and Britomart.

He says further north, services will begin at the new Parnell Station on 12 March. "This station will serve local Parnell businesses and residents, the universities, Auckland Museum and will be great for events at the Domain."

For more information, visit www.AT.govt.nz/westfieldstation