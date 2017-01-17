Very strong winds forecast, creating extreme fire risk

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 15:35

The Metservice has forecast severe northwest gales gusting 150 km/h in exposed places for Canterbury (north of Ashburton) from late afternoon on Wednesday 18 January until around dawn on Thursday 19 January.

These winds are forecast to be close to the strength to those in the September 2013 windstorm which caused widespread damage and power outages in Canterbury.

"Strong winds along with hot weather will create an extreme fire risk and fires will be difficult to control due to the extreme winds," says Selwyn Principal Rural Fire Officer Douglas Marshall.

Mr Marshall is requesting that people help avoid a fire starting by:

- not lighting fires or undertaking any activity that could start a fire (including avoiding operating machinery)

- carefully checking that any previously lit fires are fully extinguished (check under the embers and douse thoroughly with water if needed)

- checking that vegetation is not close to power lines or electric fences on your property. Trim trees and vegetation if necessary.

Power outages could also occur as a result of the winds so people should be prepared for this. People should also avoid driving in strong winds or in the dark afterwards as there could be unseen hazards on the roads.