Man charged with hit and run that killed 16 year-old Jacob Pakura

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 20:20

Police can advise that a 33 year-old man has been arrested and charged this evening with the hit and run that killed 16 year-old Jacob Pakura.

The West Auckland man will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow morning, after 10am.

He is charged with the following;

-Dangerous driving causing death

-Failing to stop and ascertain injury or death after a crash

-Dangerous driving

The arrest came as a result of information provided by the public.

Police family liaison officers have just met with Jacob’s family this evening to tell them of the arrest.

They are very relieved at the news and have expressed their thanks to everyone who has worked on the investigation.

They also wish to express their gratefulness and thanks to the people who called Police with information.