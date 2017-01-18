It's dry - be wise with water in Whangarei

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 05:28

There is a lot to celebrate about being the hottest place in New Zealand, but Whangarei residents should remember that our region is dry as well as hot, and water resources are precious.

Last week the Far North introduced water restrictions because of the hot dry conditions affecting the District’s water supplies. The National Institute of Weather and Atmosphere NIWA) also released figures showing Whangarei had the highest average temperatures in the country in 2016.

Whangarei District Council Water Services Manager Andrew Venmore said it was a timely reminder for people to keep the dry weather in mind and use water sensibly in the Whangarei District.

"Whangarei doesn’t need water restrictions yet, but we have sent letters to customers on our smallest water supply, Mangapai, letting them know the water level is falling in the stream that supplies their scheme, so they should start conserving water if they haven’t already."

He said the city’s main water supply, Whau Valley dam, was 82% full and Wilson’s Dam in Bream Bay was 88% full.

"But we haven’t had any rain to speak of since well before Christmas, so we all need to start thinking ahead."

He said there had been less rainfall in the District every month since April last year.

"The District’s Dams are coping well, but river and groundwater levels are quite low.

"It is unlikely that restrictions will need to be imposed this summer, however a prolonged dry spell could cause problems during the autumn and another dry winter could mean that dams and groundwater supplies do not recover sufficiently before next summer.

Mr Venmore recommended people check the website bewaterwise.org.nz for information on where restrictions are in place and for tips on conserving water.

Meanwhile, Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai was keen to celebrate the benefits of being the hottest part of the country.

"It makes it so easy to get out into our environment and enjoy the coast, the bush, our Maori and colonial history, the events, growers and artisans markets, festivals and activities we have up here.

"Council has been focusing on making Whangarei an even more interesting, attractive and positive place to live and to visit. Lots of that work has focused on getting people outdoors, moving around, interacting with each other in our environment, and developing an identity around this.

"The Hatea Loop walkway, Canopy Bridge and its Markets, the new Laneway, and the shared paths that are starting to meander through and connect different parts of the district are all part of the picture.

"Add all that to the action-packed, three-month Endless Summer Festival getting into full swing this month, with its signature Northland Pasifika Fusion and Fritter Festivals still to come, we’re hot in a tonne of ways! No wonder we love it here!"

For more up to date information visit the Be Water Wise website - http://bewaterwise.org.nz.