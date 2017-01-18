Police investigate ram raids in Dunedin and Mosgiel

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 07:15

Police attended to two ram raids at BP service stations overnight.

BP on Gordon Road, Mosgiel, was ram raided at 1.20am and BP at the Oval at 2.40am.

If you have any information which may help in this investigation or were in these areas at these times, Police would like to speak to you.

Information can be reported to Dunedin Central Police Station on (03) 471 4800.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.