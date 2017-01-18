Heavy rain for the West Coast and Canterbury headwaters

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 08:57

A rapidly deepening low and associated front over the Tasman Sea approaches the lower South Island today, then continues moving eastwards on Thursday. This significant low and frontal system are preceded by a very strong and moist northwesterly flow, bringing heavy rain to western parts of central New Zealand and northwest gales to much of the country. In addition, as the low moves past the far south of the South Island, a period of severe south to southwest gales is likely there.

The heaviest rain is expected about the ranges of Westland, where 300mm may accumulate till early Thursday morning on top of what has already fallen. Significant spillover into the Headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers is also likely during this period. For Buller and the ranges of northwest Nelson and Nelson Lakes, 100 to 180mm of rain is forecast in a 15 to 18 hour period from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. This amount of rain will cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, surface flooding and possibly slips.

In addition, northwest gales are likely to become severe, and possibly damaging, over much of central New Zealand for a time on Wednesday and Thursday. For Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough and Canterbury north of Ashburton, severe northwest gales gusting 150 or 160 km/h are expected in exposed places from late Wednesday afternoon. Also, as the deep low moves past the far south of the South Island during Thursday morning, a period of severe south to southwest gales gusting 130 km/h is expected to affect Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island. Winds of this strength can bring down trees and powerlines, damage unsecured structures, lift roofs and make travel hazardous.