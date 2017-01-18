Recycling station opening in Upper Hutt

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:26

In response to public demand, Council will begin a recycling station trial in Park Street, Upper Hutt from next Tuesday. Council provided the rates-funded facility as part of its Annual Plan for 2016 - 2017.

The recycling station is located next to the Council depot on Park Street (to the east of Maidstone Park). It will be open from 7:30 am to 8.00 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Outside of these times the bins will be unavailable to allow Waste Management to service the station.

Residents are encouraged to use the facility to recycle paper, cardboard, plastic, cans, and glass bottles and jars. The recycling station will differ somewhat from the format available in other parts of the region. The station is made up of a single, partitioned shipping container, with compartments for each type of recycling material. In particular, users will be presented with three separate glass compartments for different colours of glass. There will be steps provided to access the insertion points. This format is already being used successfully in other parts of the country.

"We are pleased to provide an additional means for the people of Upper Hutt to recycle. The facility has been funded by the community, and we have a collective responsibility to make sure it is looked after," says Mayor Wayne Guppy.

The trial has initially been set for 12 months. Use of the recycling station will be monitored to gauge uptake and effectiveness.

It is important to ensure that the recycling doesn’t get contaminated, so it can be used. Council is encouraging users to make sure their containers are empty and rinsed out. Squash all plastic containers, and flatten cardboard. Glass should be separated into the various colours as indicated.

If you see people dumping rubbish, or leaving things next to the facility outside the opening hours, please report it to Council with as much detail as possible-including time, date, type of rubbish, and vehicle make and model. If you see taggers or people damaging the facility, you can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Hotline on 0800 555 111.

For more information, including what can and can’t be recycled, go to www.upperhuttcity.com/recycling or contact Council’s Sustainability Officer on (04) 527 2169.