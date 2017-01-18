Whitianga devestated by fire

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:55

A large scrub fire broke out late yesterday in scrub on Comers Road south of Whitianga.

Twenty-six people were evacuated last night from Comers Road and the Wilderlands property, all residents were accounted for and have been accommodated locally. Approximately 100 hectares have been burnt, which includes six houses.

The fire burnt down to the water late last night and is now back-burning. All available rural and urban fire brigades, including the Department of Conservation, are on site with three helicopters to assist in containing the fire.

The Thames Valley Civil Defence Emergency Operating Centre has been activated to assist with welfare of the evacuated residents. Welfare staff are currently checking on and assessing the needs of those evacuated and will set up a welfare centre once the needs are known.