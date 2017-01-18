Hillcrest Library closed due to power outage

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 10:10

Hamilton’s Hillcrest Library remains closed today (18 January) due to a power outage.

Power to the library was cut late yesterday following a traffic incident nearby.

Hamilton City Libraries’ customers who would usually visit the Hillcrest Library are encouraged to visit the service’s other libraries at Glenview, Dinsdale, St Andrews, Chartwell and the "pop-up" library in the Municipal Building in Civic Square.

A further advisory will be issued if power is restored today and the Hillcrest Library will be able to reopen.