Driver not wearing a seatbelt injured in crash

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 10:30

At approximately 6am this morning Police attended a car crash on Tram Road, West Eyreton which luckily didn’t have a tragic outcome.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle when it left the road and hit some trees.

Ambulance transported the sole occupant of the vehicle to hospital with moderate injuries.

"Seat belts are there for a reason - to protect you.

Make sure you and any other car passengers wear them at all times," says Senior Constable Tu Maaka, the officer who attended the crash.

"Fatigue also appears to have been a factor in the crash.

"Drivers need to ensure they stop and rest if they feel tired.

This applies to driving at any time of the day and over any distance.

"It is essential people make responsible decisions before getting behind the wheel.

The person involved in this crash is very lucky it didn’t turn out worse," says Mr Maaka.