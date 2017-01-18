Police appeal for witnesses to Whakatane gang incident

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 10:50

Statement from Acting Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller:

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have film recordings of the gang funeral procession which travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane yesterday afternoon.

The group of gang members involved in the motorcade moved on from the crematorium without incident yesterday evening.

Police are making ongoing enquiries after shots were fired at approximately 2:15pm yesterday near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads, Whakatane.

Police are currently speaking to a number of people but as yet no charges have been laid in relation to this incident.

A 21-year-old man, affiliated with the Out Back Blacks gang, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He is currently scheduled to appear in Whakatane District Court on January 24th 2017.

If anyone has information which may help Police in their investigation we encourage them to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255.

Alternatively, if people wish to remain anonymous they contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police believe there are no ongoing concerns following this incident.