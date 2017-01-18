Fatal crash in Gisborne - update

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 10:55

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating a fatal incident which occurred on Awapuni Road, Gisborne at approximately 9am this morning.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a cyclist and a truck, where the cyclist has died at the scene.

The cyclist’s next of kin have been notified and are receiving ongoing support.

A section of State Highway 35 is closed and diversions are in place at the intersection of SH 2 and SH 35 and at the intersection of SH 35 and Lytton Road.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours while a scene examination is completed.