Fatal crash in Gisborne - update

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating a fatal incident which occurred on Awapuni Road, Gisborne at approximately 9am this morning.
Emergency services were called to a collision between a cyclist and a truck, where the cyclist has died at the scene.
The cyclist’s next of kin have been notified and are receiving ongoing support.
A section of State Highway 35 is closed and diversions are in place at the intersection of SH 2 and SH 35 and at the intersection of SH 35 and Lytton Road.
The road is expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours while a scene examination is completed.
