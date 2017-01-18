Mayoral fund set up to support those affected by Whitianga fire

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 12:44

A mayoral fund has been set up for anyone wanting to donate money to help those who have lost everything in the large bush fire south of Whitianga.

The account number is through ANZ and is currently being set up on the ANZ Direct Online site. The account number is 01 0455 0090620 01.

The efforts for the people who have lost their homes is being coordinated by Civil Defence and welfare groups.

Six homes and the facilities of the Wilderland community have been destroyed in the fire.

"We are in the process of contacting Comers Road and Wilderland Community residents to determine the level of assistance is required," says Thames-Valley Civil Defence Area Controller, Garry Towler.

"We would like to invite all the affected people we haven’t spoken to yet, to please get in touch with us and tell us what they need and how they can be helped," says Mr Towler.

A closed meeting is being organised for the affected residents this afternoon, no opportunities for interviews with affected families will be given. A statement will be made after the meeting.

Any members of the community wanting to help make a donation via the Mayoral fund above or via the Give a Little page that has been set up rather than donate goods at this stage.

Fire fighters involved in the efforts to contain the fire have requested that no more food be dropped off as they have plenty for the time being, and are very grateful for all the support and encouragement given by the community.