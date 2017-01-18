Hawke's Bay heat affecting elderly

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 14:16

Hawke’s Bay’s soaring temperatures is affecting many elderly and vulnerable residents who are becoming dehydrated and suffering medical events as a result.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board chief medical officer of primary care, Dr Mark Peterson, said people were encouraged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated in the hot weather and that elderly people, in particular, should visit their GP or urgent medical centre if feeling unwell or light-headed.

"The elderly community normally don’t want to be seen to be bothering anyone and stay at home feeling unwell, when they should in fact be seeking help," said Dr Peterson.

"Yesterday emergency services responded to several cases where elderly were suffering from heat-related illness, such as fainting, who required additional care," he said.

Dr Peterson said if people were feeling unwell they were encouraged to seek help early, contact their family doctor or medical centre or call Healthline for free advice 24/7 on 0800-611-116.

"One of the best ways to avoid head-related illness was to drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic, hot or sugary drinks (including tea and coffee) because these can make hydration worse.

"Keeping cool and resting as much as needed is also important," he said.

Dr Peterson said district nursing and general practices were also contacting frail and vulnerable patients in the community to ensure they did not delay seeking health care if feeling unwell.

Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay Hospital is managing well as it heads into day two of the RMO strike action. However, people are reminded that the hospital’s Emergency Department must be left for emergencies only.

To help reduce pressure on ED, accident and medical centres are open extended hours.

Top Tips for coping with the heat

Drink lots of fluids - Water: keep up your fluid intake.

Wear loose fitting clothing - preferably cotton, linen or rayon, which ‘breathe’ and help you remain cool. If outdoors remember light coloured clothing reflects heat, whereas dark colours will retain heat.

Recognise the symptoms of heat strain, which include: dizziness, headache, fainting, muscle cramps, changes in breathing/pulse, weakness, heavy perspiration and reduced performance. Hydrate and find a cool place to recover.

Signs of dehydration and an indication that medical attention is needed are: thirst, not passing urine, changes to mental state and personality. If de-hydrated, water consumed should be at room temperature.

People should seek medical attention if these symptoms persist or become more pronounced.