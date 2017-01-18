Mt Maunganui properties evacuated following chemical spill

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 13:50

Police are currently responding to an ammonia leak at a property on Mark Road, Mt Manganui.

Cordons are being put in place on Hull Road, through to Tukorako Drive and Totara Street, as well as Triton Avenue and the smaller streets within that area.

Police are asking people within this area to leave their properties as soon as possible.

The spill will take a number of hours to clean up.

We ask that people please follow the instructions of Police in the area and evacuate immediately.