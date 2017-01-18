Southland boaties advised to secure moorings

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 14:24

Southlanders are warned to prepare for gale force winds which are forecast to hit the region on Thursday morning.

MetService is predicting south to southwest gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed places in Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Environment Southland harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver is advising boat owners especially around the Stewart Island and Bluff areas to check their moorings, and to ensure any vessels tied to wharves are secure by putting out extra lines if necessary.

"Unless absolutely necessary, stay off the water until the significant weather event has passed."

Emergency Management Southland advisor Craig Sinclair says trampolines should be tied down, wheelie bins moved to a sheltered location, and outdoor furniture should be brought indoors.

The wind warning was of such magnitude that Emergency Management Southland used their text alert system to send out a warning to subscribers. To sign up to free emergency alerts, text START to 219.

For updates on the situation, visit Emergency Management Southland’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cdsouthland. Tips on preparing for storms are available on www.civildefencesouthland.govt.nz