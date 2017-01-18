Tasman Police urge caution ahead of weather warnings

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 14:56

Tasman Police are reminding motorists and residents to take precautions ahead of the weather warnings currently in place.

Shift Commander Senior Sergeant Clare Robertson says Police have already attended two minor crashes today which strong winds may have contributed to.

"There were no injuries in either of these incid ents but with the weather warnings, motorists need to prepare for sudden changes in conditions," she says.

"Particularly on the west coast highways, slips are possible and can be triggered by extreme weather.

Motorcyclists and drivers of heavy or high vehicles are urged to reconsider unnecessary travel if weather conditions deteriorate.

Robertson reminds motorists to buckle up with a seatbelt, drive to the conditions and slow down where necessary.

"Use common sense and if the winds are just too strong or the rain is too heavy to feel safe and in control of your vehicle, then wait it out," she says.

Information on MetService weather warnings can be found at http://www.metservice.com/warnings/severe-weather-warnings

Information on road conditions can be found at http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/