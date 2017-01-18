Heavy rain and gales for parts of southern and central NZ

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 15:04

A rapidly deepening low and associated front over the Tasman Sea approaches the lower South Island today, then continues moving eastwards on Thursday. This significant low and frontal system are preceded by a very strong and moist northwesterly flow,bringing heavy rain to western parts of central New Zealand and northwest gales to much of the country. In addition, as the low moves past the far south of the South Island, a period of south to southwest gales is likely there.

Severe weather is expected to affect much of central New Zealand today and Thursday morning. HEAVY RAIN WARNINGS remain in place for Westland, the Headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, Buller and the ranges of northwest Nelson and Nelson Lakes. A SEVERE GALE WARNING remains in force for Wairarapa, Wellington, Marlborough and Canterbury north of Ashburton, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island. Please note, that Clutha has now been added to the WARNING for severe southwest gales during Thursday morning and early afternoon.

This WATCH is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations will meet short term warning criteria (e.g. 70mm in 12 hours) in the following areas...

FIORDLAND and THE HEADWATERS OF THE OTAGO LAKES AND RIVERS:

Wednesday afternoon and evening.

SOUTHLAND, CLUTHA AND DUNEDIN:

Wednesday afternoon till late Thursday morning.

THE TARARUA RANGE AND MOUNT TARANAKI:

During Thursday morning.

This WATCH is also for the possibility that gales may become severe in exposed places in the following areas...

THE REMAINDER OF CANTERBURY not covered by the current warning:

Northwesterlies from late Wednesday afternoon till late Thursday morning.

WESTLAND:

Northerlies from Wednesday evening till the early hours of Thursday.

BULLER AND NELSON:

Northerlies from Wednesday night till around dawn Thursday.

TARANAKI, WANGANUI, TAIHAPE, HOROWHENUA, KAPITI COAST AND HAWKES BAY:

North to northwesterlies for a time Thursday morning.

DUNEDIN AND NORTH OTAGO:

Southwesterlies for a time Thursday morning.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any of these regions on WATCH are upgraded to a WARNING.