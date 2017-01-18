Medical emergency on the Whanganui River

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 15:10

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was dispatched the Bridge to Nowhere Lodge on the Whanganui river last night at around 8:30 pm for a man in his 70’s with a medical emergency. He was stabilised by the on board St John paramedic before he was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital. The helicopter was dispatched due to the seriousness nature of the emergency and the remote location.