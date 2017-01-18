Asbestos contamination removed from Dunedin's Logan Park site

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 15:18

The Logan Park site where asbestos was discovered last year has been reopened and is no longer a hazardous site.

Acting Group Manager Parks and Recreation Jendi Paterson says around 500 tonne of soil has been removed from the site after the discovery of asbestos during work to resurface and install irrigation at two sportsfields in December. "Specialised contractors have removed the material and the site is now safe. Two sets of samples have confirmed the site is no longer hazardous."

"In the past asbestos was a commonly used building material so it sometimes appears when work is done at old sites from time to time. It’s great we’ve been able to remove it once it was discovered at this site."

Fencing around an area that contained asbestos material has been removed but there are fenced areas to prevent people walking on newly sown grass. Work on the upgrade is continuing and remains on schedule. It’s likely to be completed in March if weather conditions are favourable. There has been no delay to the overall project and the approximately $130,000 cost of asbestos removal will be funded from existing budgets.