Two men charged following incident at McDonalds in Napier

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 15:30

A 19 year-old Napier man has been charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident at McDonalds on Thackeray Steet last week.

The man appeared in Napier District Court yesterday.

A second man involved in the fracas has been charged with assault and will appear next week.

"Police are disappointed that this occurred at a restaurant where several children were present at the time,' said Constable Vicky Holden of the Hawkes Bay CIB.

"This was a distressing incident for all those concerned."