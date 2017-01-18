Invercargill dog stolen and suspicious behaviour reported

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 16:25

Southern Police are reminding residents to keep their pets safe and to keep Police informed after two concerning reports were made from local residents in the last week.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk says two men were observed looking into properties in the Strathern area this afternoon, paying particular attention to dogs in the area.

The second report was that of an American Bulldog, described as white with brown patches and having floppy ears, stolen from a Wyndham property on the night of Wednesday 11 January 2017.

"We’re aware that some breeds of dogs may be targets for theft and we don’t want to see any residents become a victim to losing their treasured pet," says Mr Kirk.

"Owners must ensure their pets are secured sufficiently during the day and microchipped."

Police remind Southland residents to report any suspicious behaviour and to keep an eye out for their neighbour’s properties.

"Get to know your neighbours and talk about keeping eachothers' properties safe and secure," says Mr Kirk.

"We have no information to suggest any ongoing illegal activity is occurring in relation to dogs in the area but ask residents to report any concerning behaviour.

"We need everyone’s help to ensure we maintain safe communities."

Invercargill Police may be reached on 03 211 0400.

Advice on setting up a Neighbourhood Support group may be found at neighbourhoodsupport.co.nz and information on keeping your property safe may be found on Police's website.