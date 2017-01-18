Former Rangiora High School principal won't seek reinstatement

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 16:36

Peggy Burrows will not appeal the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) determination released late last week, which while upholding her claim of unjustified dismissal, rejected her request for reinstatement as Principal at Rangiora High School, a position she had held successfully for 13 years.

Mrs Burrows says, "While it was a difficult decision to make I remain resolute that the students and the school must always come first. Further action would only prolong the uncertainty for the school and that is not in the best interests of the students I care so passionately about. "I only ever wanted the best for Rangiora High and now it’s up to others to protect the school’s assets and do right by the students and staff."

She adds that it was a bitter, sweet moment when she was told she had achieved such an emphatic win in the ERA for unjustified dismissal, but that she could not return to the school to which she has devoted so much of her professional life.

Peggy Burrows plans to complete her PhD and then establish an Educational and Leadership consultancy.