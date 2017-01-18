Mt Maunganui chemical spill - update

|
Fire services remain at the scene while the clean up of an ammonia leak continues at a property on Mark Road, Mt Maunganui.
The cordon has been reduced and most people have returned to their buildings, except for those within the immediate vicinity of the leak.
Police assisted with the evacuations but are no longer on the scene.
