Batten down before weather bomb hits - AA Insurance

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 17:53

With the expected weather bomb set to pummel the South Island and lower parts of the North Island this week, now’s the times to batten down the hatches, says AA Insurance.

The personal lines insurer has put together the following tips to keep you and your property safe:

- Secure or move your outdoor furniture and sporting equipment inside

- If power is lost unplug major appliances

- Pull curtains and drapes over windows to prevent injury from shattered or flying glass

- Do not attempt to repair any damage until it is safe to do so

- If there is water in your light fittings, turn your lights off and call an electrician immediately

- If it is safe to do so, place a tarpaulin over any areas where the roof is leaking

- If the floors are wet, lift your furniture off the floor to prevent staining

- Keep your damaged items if you can or take photos - this is useful to confirm what needs replacing

- Call your insurance company as soon as possible to report any damage to your property, especially if you need emergency repairs.

"For every big storm we receive at least one trampoline related claim," says Amelia Macandrew, Customer Relations Manager, AA Insurance. "So we recommend that you secure your trampoline, as well as any other large, heavy objects like BBQs and garden furniture, or put them safely in the garage before the weather bomb strikes. You don’t want them bouncing around damaging your property, or that of your neighbours’.