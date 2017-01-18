Damage from fire near Whitianga being assessed

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 17:53

The full extent of the damage caused by the fire near Whitianga is being assessed as well as the needs of Comers Road and Wilderland Community residents.

We believe about 24 structures - - including several houses and outbuildings - have been destroyed and about 100 hectares of land burnt through.

The fire has been contained and crews are working to dampen down the remaining hot spots. Fire fighters will remain on the spot through tomorrow to make sure it doesn't flare up.

"The work by the fire crews and their support people has been outstanding," says Mayor Sandra Goudie. "I'd like to say a big thanks to those who came from outside the district to help get the fire under control. I can't stress enough the risk from fire right now in these dry conditions - we all have to be really careful."

Those affected by the fire gathered with Council staff, Ministry of Social Development Staff and local social welfare groups to talk through how they can be helped.

Our Council has set up a Mayoral fund to help those who have been affected by the fire. The account number is 01 0455 0090620 01.

A former Wilderland resident has also set up a Give a Little page to raise funds for the hard-hit centre for education in sustainable living.

Fire fighters have requested that no more food be dropped off as they have plenty for the time being, and are very grateful for all the support and encouragement given by the community.