Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Rotorua

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 19:55

The body of a man has been found in the water of Lake Rotorua, near Hamurana, this afternoon.

Police were called around 4:00pm after the man’s body was spotted by a member of the public.

Police can confirm that the body belongs to a kayaker who was reported missing at approximately 5:00pm yesterday.

A search involving Search and Rescue, Coastguard and the Harbour Master was launched yesterday evening and continued today.

Police are currently notifying the man's next of kin and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Our condolences are extended to the family at this sad time.