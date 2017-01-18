Three Lotto players share $1 million

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 20:43

Three lucky Lotto players might want to extend their summer holiday after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Bishopdale New World in Christchurch and to two MyLotto players from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Taupo won $100,000 with Strike Four tonight. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Taupo in Taupo.

With the longer daylight hours, Kiwis are making the most of the great outdoors. Last year Lotto players helped return over $40 million for Sport NZ programmes to help Kiwi kids develop active lifestyles. Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.