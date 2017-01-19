Storm impacts South Island roads and Rimutaka Hill Road

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 06:53

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that a number of roads in the South Island are closed to due slips, fallen trees and flooding. Motorists are advised to delay travel and check the latest conditions before starting their journey.

In the North Island, the Rimutaka Hill Road is closed due to strong wind gusts. Currently there are no other closures on North Island state highways, but extra caution is still required due to the weather. Watch speed and following distances, and be aware there may be smaller slips or debris on the road. As conditions can change rapidly, again, check the latest weather and road updates before travelling. Motorcyclists and those driving high-sided vehicles should take extra care in the Wellington region.

These parts of the state highway network are currently closed:

South Island

- SH73 Arthurs Pass to Jacksons- road closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees. This road is unlikely to re-open today

- SH73 Arthurs Pass to Kumara - road closed due to flooding, slips and fallen trees. This road is unlikely to re-open today.

- SH7 Reefton to Greymouth (Stillwater Underpass) - road closed due to flooding.

- SH65 Springs Junction/SH6 intesection - road closed due to flooding

- SH7 The Lewis Pass - road closed due to flooding

- SH6 Westport to Greymouth (just north of Barrytown) - road closed due to flooding.

- The Alternate SH1 Route from Picton to Christchurch is closed at SH65 and SH7.

Warnings are in place for:

- SH2 Waipara to Springs Junction

- SH 6 Hokitika to Haast

North Island

- SH2 Rimutaka Hill Road

In case of an emergency, always carry a fully-charged mobile phone and warm, weatherproof clothing, food and water.

