Police investigate armed robbery in Christchurch

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 08:01

Statement by Detective Andrew Owens.

Just before midnight a man entered the Harewood Tavern with a firearm that was described to Police as a sawn off shotgun.

There were two staff members at the Tavern at the time and while this was a traumatic event for them, thankfully no one was injured.

The offender made off with a sum of money and left on foot.

Eleven police units responded to the Tavern, including a dog unit however the man has not been located.

The man is described as Maori and of athletic build.

He was wearing dark clothing and his face was covered.

Police have a number of inquiries underway to identify this man and anyone else who may have been involved.

Police ask anyone who has any information to come forward and report it.

Information can be reported to Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.