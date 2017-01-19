Hillcrest Library open for business

|
Hamilton’s Hillcrest Library is open for business again today.
The library was closed late on Tuesday, and throughout yesterday (Wednesday) due to a power failure.
Some electronic services are not yet available for Hillcrest Library customers due to complications from the power outage.
The Hillcrest Library opening hours are 9.30am to 5.30pm.
