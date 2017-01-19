ECE technology expertise shared with support of NZTC

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:23

American early childhood education expert Chip Donohue is set to visit New Zealand to share his knowledge and launch his new book Family Engagement in the Digital Age: Early Childhood Educators as Media Mentors.

The internationally recognised leader in distance learning and online education will share his expertise on digital technology and its impact on the family at a symposium hosted by early childhood teacher education provider New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC).

The college has partnered with Donohue on a number of initiatives over the years, avidly supporting the sharing of his expertise with the New Zealand early childhood sector.

"Chip is an expert in his field with a wealth of knowledge. We wanted to support our students, early childhood teachers and Kiwi parents with an opportunity to learn more about technology and its influence on our youngest generation," said NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox.

Donohue’s new book explores how technology can empower and engage parents, caregivers and families, and the emerging role of media mentors who guide young children and their families in the 21st century.

The book provides innovative approaches to family engagement including case studies, success stories, best practices, helpful hints and "learn more" resources woven into each chapter to connect the dots between child development, early learning, developmentally appropriate practice, family engagement, media mentorship and digital age technology.

Resonating with every adult, parent, teacher and early childhood professional, the book drives to the heart of the challenges and opportunities that technology presents in our lives and the lives of children.

For more information about the NZTC Symposium visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz/symposium