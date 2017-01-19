Search for Mrs Pat Wearn enters fourth day

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:15

Statement from Sergeant Dene Duthie, Officer in charge of Search and Rescue operation for Mrs Pat Wearn

The search for missing Torbay woman Pat Wearn has now entered its fourth day.

Mrs Wearn hasn’t been seen since she left her Torbay home on Monday, to go for a regular walk.

A large-scale operation with Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers has been underway since then.

Yesterday, members of the National Police Dive Squad travelled from Wellington to Auckland.

Several ponds and waterways near Mrs Wearn’s home were searched late yesterday afternoon and evening and nothing was found.

Additional Search and Rescue staff have now travelled from the Waikato to support the search, which has again resumed this morning.

Members of the Defence force, from the Navy and Airforce are also assisting and are going out with Search and Rescue teams in the bush areas around Torbay.

Officers are continuing to go door-to-door to speak to residents and to search properties.

Mrs Wearn’s family

Mrs Wearn’s family have asked Police to convey their continuing thanks to the public for their support and best wishes.

They say the past four days have been long and stressful and whilst they are grateful for the public support, at this point they don’t wish to make any further comment in the media, or on social media.

They ask that anyone who has information that might relate to Pat to please pass this to Police .