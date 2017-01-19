Police investigate Nelson assault

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:25

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston.

Between 11.30pm-12am last night, Wednesday 17 January, an 18-year-old woman was assaulted in the women’s toilet at Jubilee Park.

The victim is understandably shaken but thankfully was not seriously injured.

She suffered a minor injury.

Police believe this attack was sexually motivated.

The woman managed to fight off the offender and he has run away.

She immediately called Police who scoured the area but did not locate the man.

He is described as Maori in his 40s and is of large build.

He had a distinctive thick beard that came down to his chest area and bushy eyebrows.

Police are appealing for information from the public to help identify this man.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Gladstone Road area between 11.30pm-12am last night and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

If you believe you know who this man might be Police would like to hear from you.

Information can be reported to Nelson Police Station on (03) 546 3840.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.