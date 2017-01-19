Next City Rail Link project milestone achieved - Auckland Transport

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 10:41

The first contract documents for the entire City Rail Link (CRL) project from the city to Mt Eden go out to the industry today, marking an important milestone for the project.

Expressions of Interest are being sought for the design, procurement, installation and commissioning of all tunnel track work and rail systems between Britomart Station and the Western Line at Mt Eden. The work involves the provisioning of track slab, track, overhead line, signalling, control systems, tunnel ventilation, fire strategy and communications system.

The successful contractor will be responsible for the integration of the systems with the existing operations at Britomart and Mt Eden and the new tunnels and stations being built for the CRL.

The documents, the first to be released to build the project past its current Britomart and Albert street sites, have been prepared as a result of the agreement between the Government and Auckland Council to jointly fund the project.

The C7 systems package will be procured using an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) model followed by a Design and Construct contract.

Other packages to be released this year include one for the construction of the CRL tunnels and new city, Karangahape and Mt Eden stations and a further package for a stormwater diversion in Mt Eden.

CRL Project Director Chris Meale says the CRL is fast gaining momentum.

"The new Britomart entrance is in place so we can start building the tunnels, the new stormwater pipe in Albert Street is reaching the halfway stage and a third of the piles for the tunnels in Albert St have been completed. Now we are looking further afield to Mt Eden and the systems package going to market today is a visible sign of that progress.

A new future for transport in Auckland is taking shape and I’d like to thank Aucklanders for their patience as we build it."

For more on the CRL https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/city-rail-link/