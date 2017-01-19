Nga Ara Pai needs you

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 11:18

The Nga Ara Pai Community Driver Mentor Programme desperately needs more mentors to ensure its continued success.

Gisborne District Council road safety educator Dianne Akurangi says only a hand full of people came forward to help when the call went out last year, and she needs at least 20 more driver mentors.

The two-year-old programme is about to double the number of courses being offered to 16-24-year-olds to help them become safe drivers and gain their restricted drivers licences.

"It is life-changing for a lot of these people," says Dianne. The programme helps disadvantaged youth and families take that extra step.

"We have a lot of learner licence holders who don’t go on to get their full licences because perhaps they don’t have access to a reliable vehicle, or because of financial issues, lack of confidence or no support."

For many, Nga Ara Pai - community driver mentor programme puts an end to driving related fines, and opens the doors to further education, training and employment opportunities. We also get safer drivers on our roads.

Mentors are the most valuable part of the programme. The role is not so much technical but more like a buddy. Vehicles and petrol are provided for the lessons.

Dianne says volunteers need to be over 25 years of age, friendly and approachable be a good coach, have good communication skills, be able to demonstrate sound driving skills, and have the ability to give an hour of their time twice a week for 10 weeks.

More than 80 people have been assisted through the programme, which is a joint partnership between Tairawhiti Roads, the New Zealand Transport Authority, Caltex and the New Zealand Police. The Gisborne Police have been amazing in providing 90% of the programmes mentors in the past.

Mayor Meng Foon mentored drivers in this program and thanks all volunteers for their commitment.

"I enjoy meeting and supporting the learners, and fully support the Ara Pai program. I encourage people in the community, good drivers that would like to support others to become good drivers to step forward."

If you are interested in becoming a mentor driver or would like more information, please do not hesitate to contact Dianne at the Council on 867 2049.