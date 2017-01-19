Marlborough earthquake recovery update

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 11:57

High winds have hampered efforts to reopen the Awatere Valley Road this week.

Marlborough Roads Journey Manager Steve Murrin, said high winds coupled with today’s weather ‘bomb’ have prevented helicopters from conducting a final round of sluicing on the slip zone.

Marlborough Roads had hoped to reopen the road this Friday 20 January, following November’s earthquake, but Mr Murrin said the reopening would now most likely happen mid-next week once the high winds had eased.

Reopening the slip will enable the road through to Molesworth Station to reopen fully.

Nine families in the upper Awatere Valley remained isolated by the road closure but have road access to Hanmer, Mr Murrin said. He thanked the affected families for their patience and said crews working on the slip were frustrated to be hampered by weather when the road reopening was so close.

"It’s a shame we’ve had to delay this, but our number one concern is that the road is as safe as possible before it is reopened to the public," Mr Murrin said.

Community progress

The Seddon and Ward January holiday programme set up by Marlborough District Council, Sport Tasman, Marlborough Libraries and Marlborough Youth Trust is providing popular relief for families in areas affected by the earthquake. The programme runs through to the end of January.

14 February is the cut-off date for EQC claims. Residents who are yet to make a claim with EQC are encouraged to ensure their applications are in on time.

A regular series of community meetings and social gatherings will be held at the Kekerengu Hall on the last Friday of each month beginning Friday 27 January. The formal meetings will begin at 5.30pm, followed by social gathering from 6.30pm.

Ravensdown is hosting a community cricket match at the Ward Domain from 11am onwards this Saturday (21 January).