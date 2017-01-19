Police investigating aggravated robbery in Huntly

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 12:35

Statement from Detective Russell Crawford of Huntly CIB:

Huntly Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on the evening of Tuesday 17 January 2017.

At approximately 10pm, a male was walking on the pedestrian bridge between Main and Bridge Streets, heading towards the western side of Huntly from the town centre.

The victim has not seen or heard anything while walking across the bridge, however once he was half way across, he has been confronted by two males believed to be in their twenties, who have jumped down from the steel frames that run along the railway bridge parallel.

The males threatened to rob the victim and attempted to punch him.

A third person then struck the victim’s right leg with an unknown object from behind, causing the victim to fall to the ground in severe pain.

The victim was then struck on the head with the same unknown object by the third person.

While laying helplessly on the ground, the victim has had his wallet and bag taken from him by the three males who then fled the scene across the bridge, heading towards Main Street.

This is a cowardly attack on an innocent passer-by and Police are committed to holding those responsible to account.

All three males are thought to be approximately 6 feet tall and were wearing dark clothing, with hoodies pulled over their heads.

Huntly Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the event, or seen anyone fitting this description, in the area around 10pm on Tuesday.

People who may have information which could help with this investigation are asked to call Huntly Police on 07 828 7560.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111