Drive carefully when kids head back to school

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 13:14

From Monday 30 January, over 8,000 Selwyn children will be travelling to school.

Selwyn School Road Safety Co-ordinator Stephanie Hautler is reminding drivers to watch out for children and slow down near schools, early childhood centres and school buses. Local children will be travelling to school by bus, bike, car, scooter and on foot.

"Children can dart out on to the road unexpectedly. Drivers need to slow down and be extra cautious near schools and early childhood centres, and remember that 20 km per hour is the speed limit past a school bus that has stopped to let children on or off," says Ms Hautler.

This year, two new schools will open in Rolleston - Rolleston College and Lemonwood Grove School - so children will be using new travel routes to these schools.

"The safety of all children is paramount," says Senior Sergeant Pete Stills of the New Zealand Police. "Police will be patrolling outside schools and pre-schools so as to reduce the risk posed by speeding vehicles, illegal parking and dangerous driving manoeuvres whilst everyone gets used to children being back at school."

Parents and caregivers also need to be mindful of their own driving when dropping off or picking up children.

"From observation I have seen drivers double parking, parking over driveways and footpaths and parking on yellow lines near crossings and intersections," says Ms Hautler. "Taking the shortest route is not always the safest option for your kids or other children," she adds.

School travel safety tips:

- Reduce your speed around children

- Park well back from crossings and intersections so children can be seen

- Ensure children walking, scooting or biking wear their safety vest to help them be seen

- If dropping children off by car, ensure they get out on the footpath side of the car

- Encourage your children to use crossing points and kea crossings and always look out for vehicles in driveways

- Teach children to cross roads safely and to judge safe distances.

Road safety resources for parents and children are available from Selwyn District Council by emailing stephanie.hautler@selwyn.govt.nz or phoning 347 2705.