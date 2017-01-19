Blaze near Whitianga shows high fire risk

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 12:53

Fire crews at the Comers Road bush fire south of Whitianga are damping down the many remaining hot spots but have the fire well contained.

Paul Shaw, the Principal Rural Fire Officer for the Thames Valley Rural Fire Authority, has been fighting the fire since it broke out on Tuesday. "This is a prime example of why we have a Total Fire Ban across the Coromandel during the summer. This shows how damaging a fire in the bush can be."

Our Mayor, Sandra Goudie, has been on the scene of the fire today, between Coroglen and Kaimarama. "If you don't heed the fire ban you're putting lives and property at risk," says Mayor Sandra.

For more information on the Total Fire Ban and fire safety, go to our web site: www.tcdc.govt.nz/firesafety

Police and fire investigators are coming to the scene today to determine the cause of the fire.

Three helicopters have been at work today dousing hot spots with water and about 65 fire fighters are there. One helicopter will leave later today and the other two will remain.

Three more fire crews from Auckland are on their way to relieve some of the tired fire fighters who have been at it since the fire broke out late on Tuesday afternoon. They will work on dousing the hot spots.

Mr Shaw described the fire as "hot, fast and intense" when it was at its peak.

Four further houses were evacuated last night as a precaution when it appeared as if the wind would shift but the residents were later allowed to return to their homes.

Two houses have been confirmed burnt down as well as an unconfirmed number of other structures. The fire has burnt through about 100 hectares of land. The Wilderland Sustainable Community was badly damaged.

Anyone who has been affected by the fire but who hasn't already registered for assistance can still do so.

Contact Details:

Thames-Coromandel District Council - Customer Services 07 868 0200

Ministry Social Development (MSD) - 0800 559 009 for general enquiries

Whitianga Social Services - Jenny Wolf 07 866 4476 between 9am and 5pm

Our Council has set up a Mayoral fund to take donations to help those affected by the fire. The account number is 01 0455 0090620 01. Thanks to those who have already donated.

A former Wilderland resident has also set up a Give a Little page to raise funds for the centre for education in sustainable living.