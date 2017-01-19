Road condition update for parts of the South Island

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:25

The Lewis Pass and SH 65 are now open to one lane only, establishing access from Picton to Christchurch via the alternate South Island state highway route.

SH 7 from Reefton to Greymouth is still closed, however the water level is dropping at Stillwater so it is possible the road will be reopened in the next few hours.

SH 6 from Westport to Greymouth is closed, but it will also hopefully be accessible later on today.

However, SH 73 from Otira to Jacksons, which is closed due to a significant slip, will not open at all today.

NZTA will provide an update tomorrow as to when it’s expected to be reopened.

Police advise people to expect longer travel times as there will be significant time delays due to the roads being reduced to one lane and the heavy traffic travelling on the road.

We ask motorists to maintain safe following distances, obey all signage on the roads and drive at a safe speed appropriate to the road and weather conditions.

Please also watch for surface flooding which may be deeper than it first appears.

Avoid travelling if you are feeling tired, and if you start to feel fatigued while on the road, pull over and have a rest before you continue driving.

Remember to check NZTA’s website for the latest on road conditions before you start you journey.