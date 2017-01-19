Name released following Hakataramea Valley farm death

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:40

Police can now name the man who died in a workplace incident on a Hakataramea Valley farm on Tuesday 17 January.

He was James Patrick Hayman, 27, of Cattle Creek, Waimate.

The thoughts of Police and other local emergency services are with Mr Hayman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

The family will be making no comment at this time and ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their tragic loss.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner and WorkSafe NZ.