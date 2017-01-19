Heavy rain expected for Saturday

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 14:58

On Saturday, another significant low pressure system is expected to deepen over the Tasman Sea before moving eastwards across the South Island on Sunday.

During Saturday, there is moderate confidence of significant heavy rain from the Marlborough Sounds to South Westland, rising to high on Sunday. There is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain about Fiordland on Saturday and Sunday, and low confidence of significant spillover into the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers on Sunday. Also on Sunday, there is moderate confidence rainfall amounts will meet warning criteria about eastern Otago, the Tararua Range, and the North Island high country from Mount Taranaki across to the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty.

In addition, a period of north to northwest gales are expected to affect much of central and northern New Zealand on Sunday, and there is moderate confidence a severe gale warning will be required for Wairarapa, Wellington and Marlborough for a time. Meanwhile, there is a broad area of low confidence that north to northwest gales will become severe about Buller, Nelson and the reminder of the North Island from Auckland southwards.

Cooler southwesterlies spread over the country on Sunday as the low moves east of the country, then ease on Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds over northern New Zealand. There is moderate confidence south to southwest gales will become severe about exposed parts of eastern Otago and Banks Peninsula for a time on Sunday and Monday.

Finally, a front preceded by yet more northwest gales approaches the lower South Island on Tuesday, and there is low confidence of warnable amounts of rain for Fiordland.