Major roading project topped off at Kensington

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 16:31

Whangarei District Council’s Roading Team is thanking local residents, businesses and affected motorists for their patience during extensive roadworks in the Kensington area.

Roading manager Jeff Devine also thanked United Civil Construction and Opus International Consultants for the efforts they made to keep traffic flowing and minimise disturbance to local residents and businesses during the project.

The asphalting work at the Kamo Rd/Nixon St/Kensington Ave intersection has been completed but the contractor will still be on site for the next few weeks to complete any remaining work and tidy up the site. There may still be some activity, but this should have only minor effect on the traffic flows.

The intersection was the final stage of a project that spanned several years, eliminating accident hot spots at the Mill Nixon intersection, installing four lanes along Nixon Street and straightening out the Kensington Nixon intersection.

It is also one of the final projects in a central area traffic plan developed by Council in the late 1990s, which included the Dent Quay Street realignment, the Porowini Ave extension and roundabout, the Lower Hatea River Crossing (Te Matau a Pohe). These projects combined with major New Zealand Transport Agency project around Whangarei during the same period, improving traffic flow and safety through the city. NZTA work has included including four-laning of Western Hills Drive, the Kamo Road Extension (including Puna Rere Drive), the State Highway One and Fourteen upgrade (Westren Hills and Maunu Road), and work currently taking place at the intersection of Western Hills Drive (State Highway One) and Kensington Avenue.