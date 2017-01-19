Motorists should take alternate route after crash in Mt Maunganui

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 15:57

Police are currently investigating a crash on Hewletts Road, Mt Maunganui near Tauranga involving a car and a fuel tanker, which occurred at 3.10pm today.

The occupants of the car have received minor injuries and are being dealt with by emergency services at the scene.

There has been a large petrol spill so motorists are asked to avoid the area and take Old Harbour Bridge Road.

There will be long delays for commuters as the spill will take time to clean up.