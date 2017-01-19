Road closed following Dunedin crash

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 15:45

At approximately 3:10pm today Police, Fire and Ambulance responded to a two vehicle crash on Three Mile Hill, Dunedin.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place down Dalziel Road while the Police Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Two occupants have been transported to Dunedin Public Hospital.

Police request that the area is avoided until the road is cleared and scene examination completed.