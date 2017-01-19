Road closed following Dunedin crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
At approximately 3:10pm today Police, Fire and Ambulance responded to a two vehicle crash on Three Mile Hill, Dunedin.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place down Dalziel Road while the Police Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
Two occupants have been transported to Dunedin Public Hospital.
Police request that the area is avoided until the road is cleared and scene examination completed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.