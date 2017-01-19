Canterbury Police investigate aggravated bank robbery in Christchurch

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 17:25

Statement from Acting Detective Sergeant Wayne Boyd.

Detectives are investigating an aggravated robbery at Kiwibank, Bush Inn, Waimairi Rd, Upper Riccarton.

A firearm was presented at bank staff this lunchtime.

No-one was injured.

Police have been conducting a scene examination, reviewing CCTV footage, taking witness statements, and supporting the bank staff.

Cash was taken but it is unknown how much.

Investigators want to urgently find and speak to the man in cycling gear and on the bicycle shown in the photographs attached.

The cyclist was last seen travelling along Totara Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.