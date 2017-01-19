Police concerned for missing man Phillip Ashworth

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 17:30

Nelson Police have concerns for the well-being of 50-year-old Upper Moutere man Phillip Ashworth.

Mr Ashworth was reported missing by his flatmate yesterday afternoon.

It is thought he could be in the wider Nelson region or on the West Coast.

He is believed to be driving a red van, possibly a Toyota Hi-Ace with a roof rack.

If anyone sees Mr Ashworth or knows where he is please call Nelson Police immediately 03 546 3840.

Police on the West Coast are also continuing the search for 36-year-old Shelly Crooks who has been missing since December 22nd 2016.

She was last seen in Punakaiki and told a friend she was going to hitch hike to Opotiki (North Island).

Any information or sightings can be given to Sergeant Michel Bloom, Greymouth Police 03 768 1600 or via email Michel.bloom@police.govt.nz